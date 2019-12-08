Capitol Report: Lawmakers bust a move, CT State Senator makes Forbes ’30 under 30′ list

(WTNH) — A member of Connecticut’s Congressional Delegation ‘busts a move’, and guess who made the Forbes Magazine ’30 under 30 list’?

He’s only 23 but State Senator Will Haskell is making waves in Hartford and beyond.

Forbes Magazine named Haskell in their annual ’30 Under 30′ list.

“The pride of Westport,” tells the Hartford Courant. “He was shocked and humbled” to see his name on the list.

In addition to churning out home brew with Congressman Jim Himes, Haskell is co-chair of the Legislatures Higher Education Committee.

Forbes received 15,000 nominations for their annual list.

If we’ve taught you one thing here on Capitol Report it’s that our state lawmakers love to dance!

5th District United States Congresswoman Jahana Hayes got her groove on big time at the Waterbury Interfaith Ministries Thanksgiving Feast. Hayes doing her best to keep up with entertainer Carmen Cruz.

Hayes joins a list of lawmakers busting a move on Capitol Report, including Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Governor Ned Lamont.

All are impressive in their own unique way.