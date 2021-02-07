Capitol Report: Lawmakers consider allowing grocery stores to sell wine

When Connecticut started allowing Sunday liquor sales in 2012, it started a domino effect of changes to Connecticut’s booze industry.

Longer hours for stores the expansion of the state’s craft beer industry to name a few. And now a push is being made to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores and the sale of beer in big box stores like Target and Wal-Mart.

Many believe this change is long overdue and it’s simply about convenience. But, you know who doesn’t like this? Package store owners.

