(WTNH) – Taxes, taxes, taxes. They make the world go round, and last week, it seemed like everyone at the Capitol was busy rolling out their proposals for the legislative session.

Lawmakers agree reforming the tax structure is long overdue. Lower-income families are seeing a larger percentage of their pay go right back to the state while the top earners pay a much smaller percentage.

There are a lot of proposals on the table. Democratic leaders want to hit the rich with a capital gains surcharge and a mansion tax on homes worth over $1.7 million.

Watch the video above for the full segment.