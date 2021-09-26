Capitol Report: Lawmakers heading back to the Capitol on Monday to decide if Gov. Lamont should continue his pandemic powers

(WTNH) – The time has come for the General Assembly to return to the Capitol and decide if Governor Ned Lamont should continue to have his COVID-19 emergency powers extended for the sixth time.

Lawmakers go back under the gold dome on Monday. Lamont wants the ability to move quickly on vaccine mandates, masks, and other pandemic-related decisions, and he wants this power until February 2020.

Republican leaders continue to cry foul, calling the move an overreach and labeling Lamont as “King Ned.”

Lamont says he’s open to working with lawmakers and they do have the power to block any of his orders.

Max Reiss sat down with the Capitol Report team to discuss.