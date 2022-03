(WTNH) – A day at the beach is no day at the beach here in Connecticut. State parks fill to capacity on weekends and if you want to visit a town beach and you don’t live in that town, get ready to take out a second mortgage for a day pass and parking.

Cities and towns charge an arm and a leg for out-of-towners in an effort to keep their beaches for locals only.

This session, some lawmakers want to see that changed.

Watch the video above for the full segment.