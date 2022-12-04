(WTNH) – Lawmakers returned to the Capitol last week for a one-day special session. They took care of business with an extension and phase-out of the gas tax holiday.

They also passed a bill that will provide additional funds to help pay the tens of thousands who applied for “pandemic pay.” More money will also go towards energy assistance programs to help offset rising energy prices.

Democrats are hopeful the federal government will step up and provides more funding for energy assistance.

