Breaking News
New Haven police respond to shooting on Greenwich Avenue

Capitol Report: Lawmakers targeting health issues with proposed bills

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Banning plastic bags, banning sodas on kids’ menus, and banning flavored nicotine for vaping.

All of these bills are being introduced at the State Capitol.

Related Content: On-call scheduling among plethora of bills proposed this legislative session

Vaping is a huge problem, and Connecticut lawmakers are making this a kids’ health issue.

News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis joined the show this week to discuss the proposed bills on these topics.

Related Content: Statewide plastic bag ban among several bans debated at Capitol

Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss