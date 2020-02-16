Capitol Report: legal sports betting proposals, ‘trucks only tolls’ could get some action soon

Conn. (WTNH) — What are the odds that we’ll see legal sports gaming in Connecticut? It seems everyone involved is on board with it, but the big sticking point is how to make it happen.

Numerous stakeholders want a slice of the sports betting pie. The tribes running the state casinos want to run the show, but some lawmakers would like to see a competitive process with Sports Tech and the state lottery involved.

Weekly Toll Talk:

It’s looking like next week we could finally see some action on Governor Ned Lamont’s ‘trucks only tolls’ bill.

But our friend, Mark Pazniokas at the CT Mirror, reports, while leadership in both chambers says they have the votes to pass it, the rank and file isn’t convinced, leading to the possibility of the House and Senate acting simultaneously on the bill.

It would be an unprecedented move, one that was blasted by Senator Len Fasano.