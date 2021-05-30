Capitol Report: Legalizing sports gambling and recreational marijuana in CT

(WTNH)– The NFL season kicks off on September 7. Anyone want to place a bet on whether legal sports gambling will be up and running by then?

Governor Ned Lamont signed into law the most sweeping change to gambling laws since casinos were built in southeastern Connecticut! The deal he helped broker with the Mohegans, Mashantuckets, and CT Lottery. It also includes online gambling. Despite some concerns, the bill passed both chambers with ease

Is this the week that we will finally see the legalization of recreational marijuana come up for a vote? Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter feels confident about getting it passed.

The major sticking point remains equity and diversity in Connecticut’s marijuana marketplace.