Capitol Report: Legislative session kicks off on Wednesday; Lamont says he would fire state’s chief prosecutor if it was up to him

(WTNH) – A big week ahead of us as the 2022 legislative session kicks off on Wednesday, but first, Governor Ned Lamont had a verbal smackdown of the state’s chief prosecutor Richard Colangelo.

Lamont said he would fire Colangelo if it was up to him for ‘ethical malfeasance’ after an independent report raised suspicious about Colangelo’s hiring the daughter of Konstantinos Diamantis. Diamantis happens to be Deputy Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management.

The report states that Colangelo made the fire while lobbying OPM officials, including Diamntis, for pay raises for his office. Former U.S. Attorney Stanley Twardy put together the report.

The legislative open begins on Wednesday and Lamont started giving everyone a sneak preview of his sweeping $336 million tax relief plan. Some of the proposals align with what Lamont was promising when he came into office back in 2018.

It includes tax relief for retirees, an expanding income tax credit for property owners, and it also would put a cap on car tax rates.

