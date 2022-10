(WTNH) – There was a do-over in one of Connecticut’s State House primaries last week.

The Democratic primary was held for a second time after a judge tossed the original results over ballot fraud. The winner was city Councilman Marcus Brown who defeated nine-term State Rep. Jack Hennessey.

Don’t count out Hennessey just yet.

Lennie Grimaldi, who runs the site Only in Bridgeport, is discussing this race.

