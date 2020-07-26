Capitol Report: ‘Let’s tax CT segregation’: Mayor Elicker on affordable housing in suburban neighborhoods

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Should Connecticut suburbs not hitting their quota for affordable housing have to pay a penalty in the form of taxes? Mayor Justin Elicker joins Capitol Report to discuss just that.

Earlier this month, Mayor Elicker penned an editorial in the CT Mirror titled ‘Let’s Tax Connecticut’s Segregation.’ In it, the mayor suggests that if wealthy communities continue using exclusionary zoning to prevent Black families from moving in, they should be taxed for it.

The mayor calling out some Fairfield County towns and some of the ‘tonier’ Hartford suburbs.

Darien’s First Selectman, Republican Jayme Stevenson hit back on the mayor’s editorial, writing her own, saying:

“Mayor Elicker wrongfully incriminates the Town of Darien and others in his article. He is clearly unaware that Darien adopted inclusionary zoning regulations in 2009 that have been very useful in our mission to add affordable housing choice in our community. Since 2000, of the 852 multi-family housing units constructed and approved for construction, 31.7% are affordable units.”