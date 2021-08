(WTNH) – With the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, the focus continues to be on the safe evacuation of US residents and Afghan allies.

One man who knows about this is Alex Plitsas of Fairfield. He’s an Army veteran who served as a Defense Civilian Intelligence Officer who served in Afghanistan and is now chair of the Fairfield Republican Town Committee.

He spoke to the Capitol Report team to give his assessment of how the process is unfolding.

Watch the video above for the full interview.