NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It appears fans from Earth want our alien friend, Alf, to be honored in a New Haven park.

The New Haven Register reports a local man is raising money to erect a statue of Alf in an Elm City park.

Alf’s creator, Paul Fusco, is a Hamden High School grad.

An online fundraising campaign started last week brought in $300. The estimated cost of a statue is around $10,000.

Would you want an Alf statue in New Haven?