Forget about the 2020 election; that’s old news. Let’s talk about who could be in local leadership positions in 2022!

Connecticut’s senior Senator Richard Blumenthal plans to run for a third term. The 74-year-old isn’t showing signs of slowing down any time soon.

Speaking of running for reelection, last week, someone asked Governor Lamont what he thinks about a second term in 2022. Find out what he said in the video above.