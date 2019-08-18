Capitol Report: Lt. Bysiewicz is in charge at the capitol while Gov. Lamont is on vacation

(WTNH) — Governor Lamont is taking a two-week vacation in North Haven, Maine, leaving the Lt. Governor in charge.

North Haven is an unbridged island community on Penobscot Bay. The Lamont family has a home there.

While Ned is away, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz is in charge at the capitol. Could this be a harbinger of things to come?

A Journal Inquirer editorial speculated on just that:

“Lamont’s contribution to Democratic front-running Joseph Biden could mean a willingness – or even a desire – on his part to join a potential democratic administration in Washington following the 2020 election. If this were to happen during Lamont’s term as Governor, Bysiewicz would be his successor. We believe she would be a credit to the office.” – Journal Inquirer

Watch the video above for more.