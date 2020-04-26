Capitol Report: Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz joins the panel to discuss unemployment, food insecurity during pandemic, CT’s reopening plans

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 Advisory Group is now hinting that June may be the start of ‘baby steps’ for a return to ‘normal.’ Joining the panel this week – by phone – is Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

While coronavirus hospitalizations are declining in some parts of Connecticut, we still have a low way to go. Controlling the health aspect is part one. But, part two – our economy – is an immediate concern.

Unemployment and lost wages is quickly becoming a new reality for so many in the state. And food insecurity is a major problem for tens-of-thousands.

Need proof about how serious this is? Last week, hundreds of cars lined up at Rentschler Field in West Hartford to pick up free food. And it’s the same situation in communities across the state.

Also this week, there was a group that made their voices heard, rallying at the capitol for the state to reopen sooner than later.