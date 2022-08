(WTNH) – Last week, it was Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s turn to take some swipes at her boss’s opponent, Bob Stefanowski.

Bysiewicz got a Zoom call together so she could call out Stefanowski for addressing a group that calls themselves “Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates.” Bysiewicz along with State Senator Saud Anwar, who is also a physician, called out Stefanowski for standing with a group that promotes extreme views.

Watch the video above for the full segment.