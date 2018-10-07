Capitol Report: Malloy heading back to BC to teach

(WTNH) - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy will soon be leading a new group of people: Students.

He is going back to school.

Malloy will be teaching at the law school at his alma mater, Boston College, this spring semester.

The Governor accepted a position as the school's "Rappaport Distinguished Visiting Professor."

Malloy will teach a seminar and take part in lectures and panel discussions.

He received his undergrad and law degrees at BC. He also met his wife there.