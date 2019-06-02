Capitol Report: Malloy to lead UMaine system

(WTNH) - Maine will now have number 88 running the UMaine system.

The board of trustees vote was unanimous in picking former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy.

Malloy just wrapped up a semester teaching at Boston College Law.

Malloy said while his time in politics is over, he is still passionate about providing public service leadership that matters.

UMaine has been looking to pluck Connecticut kids up to Maine with catchy billboards along our highways, pitching a UConn tuition match to try and lure students to Orono.

