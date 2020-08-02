Capitol Report: Marathon special session passes police accountability bill; teachers have safety concerns going back to school; PURA investigates Eversource

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Senate got their turn for a ‘marathon debate’ on a police accountability bill last week. It took about 10 hours, but a 21-15 tally put the bill on Governor Ned Lamont’s desk.

The bill contains serious reforms: bans chokeholds, mandatory body cameras, and creates an inspector general to investigate use of deadly force by police.

The hottest issue was the end of qualified immunity, which protected police and municipalities from civil lawsuits

We are about a month away from going back to school and there are a lot more questions than answers. Teachers have serious safety concerns, districts are scrambling to put together plans for both in-school and distance learning, and parents and students are in limbo.

Last week, Governor Lamont pointed out a statistic that should have all of us taking pause: the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases among kids age 10-19.

Have you seen your Eversource bill lately? Customers are not happy. Eversource says the hikes are due to increased demand and an agreement with the state requiring them to purchase power from the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant.

PURA is now investigating and Senator Paul Formica says there is a big hole in Eversource’s defense for the rate hike.