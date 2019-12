HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Three days until Christmas for Ned and the Lamonts; will the governor get his wish for the toll plan he wants? Republicans don't want tolls; they call it 'brash'; they say 'prioritize progress; let's borrow the cash.' For the third time ever, a vote to impeach. But is getting rid of Trump far out of reach?

The General Assembly returned to the Capitol last Wednesday for a Special Session to finish work on a Hospital Reimbursement Settlement and a bill clarifying how restaurants pay tipped waitstaff when they do 'non-tipped' work.