Capitol Report: Mashantucket Tribal Chair joins panel to discuss how pandemic has impacted casinos

(WTNH) — They say “the house always wins,” but not this time around. Mashantucket Tribal Chair Rodney Butler joins the panel to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the state’s casinos.

From February 1992 until now, Foxwoods Casino has never closed. Amid the pandemic, the gaming floor has been silenced by a ‘silent enemy’: COVID-19.

Both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun changed the landscape of Easter Connecticut forever. They are more than just casinos; they are critical components of our state economy.