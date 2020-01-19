Capitol Report: Mayor Elicker hosts ‘Have a Beer with the Mayor’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Raise a glass for New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker! Just about three weeks into the gig and he’s throwing back beers with the locals.

Last Thursday, Elicker hosted ‘Have a Beer with the Mayor’ at ‘Three Sheets’ bar in New Haven.

So, why did he do it?

“I figured it would be fun to have a beer with folks. One beer. I think finding all different kinds of venues for people to interact and engage with government is what I’m trying to do.” – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

Elicker says he’s an IPA guy.