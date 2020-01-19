Capitol Report: Mayor Elicker hosts ‘Have a Beer with the Mayor’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Raise a glass for New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker! Just about three weeks into the gig and he’s throwing back beers with the locals.
Last Thursday, Elicker hosted ‘Have a Beer with the Mayor’ at ‘Three Sheets’ bar in New Haven.
So, why did he do it?
“I figured it would be fun to have a beer with folks. One beer. I think finding all different kinds of venues for people to interact and engage with government is what I’m trying to do.”– New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker
Elicker says he’s an IPA guy.