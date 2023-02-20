(WTNH) – We’ve seen it before. Pro basketball players making the move into politics.

Bill Bradley was a star with the New York Knicks in the 60s and 70s. He was a U.S. Senator representing New Jersey and even ran for president.

Then there’s Tom McMillen who had an 11-year NBA career before becoming a 3-term Maryland Congressman.

However, these are the exceptions and not the rules. Not all athletes are cut out to be politicians and not all politicians are cut out to be athletes. Case in point, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin had a chance to be a hero to kids in his city. All he needed was to make one free throw shot.

While the Capitol Report team pokes fun at Bronin, he was taking part in the Kindness Campaign at Classical Magnet School!

