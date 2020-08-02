Capitol Report: Mayor Luke Bronin on bridging the digital divide in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford making huge strides to bridge the digital divide. The city is making free wi-fi access available to all residents and businesses in the coming weeks and months. It’s a partnership with the Dalio Education Initiative and Harford Foundation.

According to Pew, 53% of Americans say that the internet has been essential during the COVID-19 outbreak. Yet Americans with lower incomes are particularly likely to have concerns related to the digital ‘homework gap.’

Capitol Report was joined by Mayor Luke Bronin Sunday to talk about how this partnership in Hartford begins to solve this issue.

