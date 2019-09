(WTNH) — As the 2020 presidential race heats up, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been running 5th in most national polls.

But Mayor Pete isn’t going away. The latest Quinnipiac poll showed that Buttigieg would beat President Trump if the two went head-to-head in 2020.

Buttigies also picked up a big endorsement in Connecticut. And Sunday morning, he’s with News 8’s George Colli in New Canaan.