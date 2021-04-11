Capitol Report: Mayoral races in New Britain, Groton already heating up

This year is the year of municipal elections. We’re watching two hotly contested races; the mayoral races in New Britain and Groton.

A competitive race is shaping up in the Hardware City after Mayor Erin Stewart bowed out of a 2022 race for governor. Now, she’s spending her time on what could be a tough race for her against a popular opponent.

Incumbent Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick lost the primary to town councilor Aundré Bumgardner by just five votes even after a recount. Hedrick is now initiating his write-in candidacy.