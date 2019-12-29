Capitol Report: memorable sound bites, political New Year’s resolutions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Year’s Resolutions and our Capitol Report ‘Quote of the Year’.

We had a lot of memorable sound bites come out of the capitol in 2019, but there was one in particular from Governor Lamont that stood out from the rest:

“Look, I supported something called the ‘Dept Diet’…instead of go on a ‘Dept Diet’…in particular, the ‘Dept Diet’, which I do have real control over….Connecticut is on a ‘Dept Diet’ and I’m going to make sure we stick with that plan.” – Governor Ned Lamont

And as we say goodbye to 2019, are there any ‘political New Year’s resolutions’ we should all try to stick with as we look forward to a fresh start in 2020.

