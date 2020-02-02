Capitol Report: Michael Bloomberg gaining in the polls, announces leadership team in Connecticut

Connecticut (WTNH) — Former New York City Mayor and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg, is gaining some traction with voters.

The latest Quinnipiac Poll has Bloomberg climbing, but still trailing the other top candidates.

Bloomberg is coming in with 8% of the vote, putting him in fourth place, leapfrogging Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

Bloomberg was a late entry to the race; he is skipping the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire Primary, and focusing on other states.

Last week, he announced his leadership team here in Connecticut, leading up the April 28th primary vote.

News 8’s Jodi Latina asked Bloomberg’s Campaign Manager Brett Broesder why they are setting up shop here in CT.