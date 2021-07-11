Capitol Report: Money in state budget to put ‘Genius Statue’ back atop Capitol; State Sen. Haskell out with new book

(WTNH) — Did you think we were joking when we talked about the things lawmakers sneak into the budget implementer bill? Case in point, half a million dollars will be used to put the “Genius Statue” back atop the Capitol dome.

The original was damaged during the 1939 hurricane, but the replica that sits inside the Capitol now will be moved inside.

If you think 25-year-old State Senator Will Haskell spent the pandemic playing X-Box and watching Hulu, think again.

Haskell wrote a book. Now that he is a grizzled political veteran he’s got a story to tell.

The book is titled “100,000 First Bosses: My unlikely path as a 22-year-old Lawmaker.” It provides a look back at Haskell’s path to victory in 2018 and his work in the State Senate.