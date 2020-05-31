Capitol Report: More testing sites opening, state lawmakers divided on reopening casinos, places of worship prepare to reopen

(WTNH) — If getting a swab jammed up your nose is what it takes to encourage more people in Connecticut to get tested for COVID-19, you better believe our lawmakers are willing to do it.

More testing sites are opening statewide, especially in urban neighborhoods where cases numbers are the highest.

The state goal in mid-may has 42,000 tests a week: we got there, barely. Governor Ned Lamont wants 100,000 weekly tests by late June. A goal that may be tough to reach.

Monday, Connecticut’s two casinos are going to roll the dice and open their doors after several months of coronavirus shutdowns. They closed for the first time in their history back in mid-March.

Governor Lamont does not like the idea, but doesn’t plan to stop Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods from moving forward. He cited some measures other states are taking that he’d like to see here.

And guess who has a problem with the governor backing off casinos? Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano who says, “My question is this: if casinos in eastern Connecticut are going to be open on June 1 with proper protections in place, why couldn’t other smaller businesses also open at the same time especially in that region?”

Late Friday, the governor laid out rules for all houses of worship to begin resuming services. The rules focus on limiting crowds indoors, wearing of masks, social distancing, and putting the breaks on choirs, and even alternative plans for the offering plates.

Most Catholic churches in Connecticut plan to resume weekday Mass on June 8 with no more than 50 people. According to Hartford Archbishop Leonard Blair, this is only step one.