Capitol Report: ‘muggings’ at Yale, ‘stoned’-cold theft at hemp farm

(WTNH) — Yale students are pretty clever. So clever, in fact, they’re stealing all of the dishes from the dinning halls.

According to the Yale Daily News, the Pierson Residential College Dining Hall has already lost 80% of its mugs since the semester started.

Bowls, plates, and silverware are all disappearing. An email from a Yale Residential College Office asks students to return them ASAP, seriously.

Speaking of thieves, there has been a rash of hemp plant thefts from farms around the state. The hemp fields look like marijuana, they smell like marijuana…the problem is, it’s not marijuana. There’s no THC (the element that creates a ‘high’) is not present in a hemp plant.