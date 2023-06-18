NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The circus surrounding Donald Trump traveled to Miami last week for the former president’s arraignment on charges surrounding his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump remains defiant and appears unphased by what he calls a “witch hunt.”

His Republican friends in the House came to his defense by slamming the Judiciary Committee. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) went on MSNBC to label that move as “dangerous.”

Tom Dudchik and the Capitol Report crew weigh in. Watch the video above.