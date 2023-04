NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over a week ago, a federal judge ended nearly a half-century of federal oversight of the Hartford Police Department.

The judge ruled that the plaintiffs failed to prove the police department violated any part of the 1973 consent decree and its revisions.

Both the Connecticut and Greater Hartford NAACP are not happy about this, saying there’s still work to be done within the Hartford Police Department when it comes to both community relations and hiring practices.