HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re swapping out Nancy for Nancy as Chair of the Connecticut Democratic party.

Former Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman is stepping down and her replacement is Nancy Dinardo; she knows the gig well, she had the job during the Malloy era.

Dinardo is expected to get the official ‘nod’ from the party this Wednesday. Dinardo says she is focused on a big November. She says learning how to campaign is just as hard as winning a campaign.