NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — May is National Foster Care Month — a time to consider the needs of children and the many in Connecticut searching for a loving home.

Vannessa Dorants, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) commissioner, was this week’s guest on Capitol Report.

Dorantes discussed the state’s new foster care logo and brand (CT Fosters) and the quality parenting initiative and explained why DCF prioritizes placing children with kin.

Watch the video above for the full interview.