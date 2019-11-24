Capitol Report: ‘Ned Lamont $ucks’ bags, Lamont back at the ping pong table

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford woman has stumbled onto a small goldmine for herself making these ‘Ned Lamont $ucks’ bags.

Taylor Viele says she really isn’t a political person, but explains that when someone asked her to make the first bag, the demand shot up from there.

“I feel like everyone in Connecticut has one at this point.” – Taylor Viele, bag designer

It seems like every few months, Governor Lamont shows up for a public appearance and there happens to be a ping pong table.

Last week at Foodshare’s Turkey Tuesday, Lamont was at it again. This time, schooling House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz who just seemed unable to handle the top spin on Lamont’s serve.

The Lt. Governor was even brought it for a doubles game, but that didn’t help. Lamont came out a champion.