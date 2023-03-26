NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a dozen years as mayor of Waterbury, Neil M. O’Leary announced during his annual state of the city speech that he would not seek a fourth term in office.

During his tenure, O’Leary has revived a city plagued by years of financial struggles. The Democrat gave big “thank yous” to governors Ned Lamont and Dannel Malloy for “believing” in Waterbury by providing hundreds of millions in funding to improve infrastructure and transportation, which helped propel the city’s economic comeback.

The Capitol Report crew discusses who may throw their hat into the race for mayor.

…

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) took some time last week to focus on climate action.

Flanked by leaders for environmental justice in Connecticut, the governor talked about the continued push for legislation to improve air quality, reduce emissions and protect Long Island Sound.

Lamont was also asked about plans for recycling and waste disposal.

Right now, the state is paying a ton of money to ship our trash out of state. More environmentally friendly alternatives would also come at a hefty cost to taxpayers.

…

Both Democrats and Republicans in Connecticut are backing a proposal to move up the date of the state’s presidential primary in hopes of giving the small state a bigger say in choosing presidential candidates.

The bill, which unanimously cleared a key committee on Friday, would move the date of the primary from the last Tuesday in April of each presidential election year to the first. The legislation now awaits further action in the House of Representatives.