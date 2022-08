(WTNH) – Plans to expand Tweed New Haven Airport got bumped to first class last week. The airport board approved a new 43-year lease and development deal with the company AV-Ports, which essentially runs the airport.

Tweed is seeing a rebirth. Low-budget carrier Avelo has provided low ticket prices and convenience, but the prospect of a huge expansion has people living near the airport fearful about the noise, traffic, and pollution.

