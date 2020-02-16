Capitol Report: New Hampshire Primary outcomes, what’s next for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates

(WTNH) — Live Free or Die: we dive into the New Hampshire Primary outcome and what lies ahead for the Democratic presidential candidates.

If there’s one thing we learned from last week’s New Hampshire Primary, it’s that we are nowhere near having a clear picture as to whom will be the Democratic nominee.

Senator Bernie Sanders won, Pete Buttigieg was a strong second. And despite former Vice President Joe Biden’s horrendous 5th place showing, he’s still polling well in South Carolina and Nevada – both ‘next ups’ with a primary and caucus.

Last week, we spoke to Senator Bob Duff who is backing Buttigieg and Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim who is endorsing Sanders.

We also asked CT GOP Chair JR Romano to give us his ‘spin’ on the New Hampshire outcome.