Capitol Report: New Haven Democrats endorse Mayor Elicker for reelection; Stamford mayoral race underway, Bobby Valentine raising serious cash

(WTNH) — The path to reelection for first-term New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker got a whole lot smoother last week when challenger Karen Dubois-Walton dropped out of the race.

The city’s Democratic Committee gave Elicker their endorsement.

But you gotta give Dubois-Walton credit, she made a lot of people in New Haven stand up and take notice.

Elicker will still face an election test. For the first time in 14 years, New Haven Republicans are putting a candidate out there.

His name is John Carlson and his focus is “safety, accountability, fiscal responsibility, and education.” He’s a lifelong New Haven guy who has never held a political office.

Another mayoral race is underway in Stamford.

Incumbent Mayor David Martin didn’t get the Democratic Party endorsement. That went to State Rep. Caroline Simmons who squeaked out at 21-19 to win at the nominating convention.

But Martin isn’t going away; he’s looking to force a primary with Simmons. But they both need to worry about Bobby V.

Former Major League manager Bobby Valentine is raising a lot of cash in his independent bid. Former President George W. Bush is among those on the donor list.