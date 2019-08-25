(WTNH) — Pepe’s Pizza may be the most popular in North America, but will a battle playing out on social media ​make those lines on Wooster Street a little shorter?

Republican or Democrat: if there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that Pepe’s Pizza is one of the best in the world.​ But, a Facebook post last week about co-owner Gary Bimonte’s​ apparent support for Donald Trump aimed to divide us on one of New Haven’s ​most sacred dining institutions.​

A woman named Lorna Steele saw a picture of Bimonte holding a “Deplorables for Trump sign” and encouraged New Haven residents to quote, “No longer fund his hate,” and consider boycotting all Pepe’s locations.

This generated more than 150 comments on Steele’s Facebook page, many were absolutely vicious.​ As of Thursday afternoon, Steele’s Facebook page ​ was no longer public.​

Is this Pepe’s issue an example of how divided we’ve become?​