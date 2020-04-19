Capitol Report: New poll numbers reveal CT approves of Gov. Lamont’s handling of coronavirus pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some new poll numbers reveal how Connecticut residents think Governor Ned Lamont is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Lamont has become a media darling as of late. During year-one in office, Lamont seemed to struggle to find his footing, but he is now seeing a crisis bump.

A recent Sacred Heart University/Harford Courant poll found the governor’s approval rating up. And pandemic aside, it’s been climbing.

In September, it was an abyssal 24%. As of this week, Lamont’s approval rating has jumped to 41%. In fact, of those surveyed, only 31% disapprove of the job he’s doing, while 28% are still unsure.

And when it comes to communicating with the public on COVID-19, 67% approve and 65% approve of his overall handling of the crisis.