Capitol Report: new taxes and age limits to buy tobacco take effect October 1st

(WTNH) — If you downloaded a movie last week, or updated your Spotify account, you’re now shelling out a little more cash.

Digital Downloads are the latest taxable ‘item’ for Connecticut residents. Governor Lamont‘s argument? You pay a tax when you go to a movie or buy a DVD, and a digital tax simply levels the playing field.

But the head of the state’s conservative caucus doesn’t see it that way.

The numbers don’t lie: according to Kiplinger’s, Connecticut is the second ‘least tax-friendly state in the country.’

Only Illinois has it worse.

Fed up and want to leave? Consider Wyoming and Nevada as your best options.

Is the closure of the Golden Corral Buffet Restaurant in Milford something to which we should pay close attention?

The restaurant shut down last week leaving a note on the door thanking their customers. A spokesperson for the franchise owner said they faced an uphill battle from the start due to “The price of doing business in Connecticut.”

Golden Corral has 500 restaurants nationwide. Is the failure of this one the fault of Connecticut?

Last week Connecticut also raised the legal age for buying tobacco and vaping products to 21. Three days later, Connecticut reported the first death related to the vaping epidemic.

Other states are moving to ban vape and e-cigarette sales altogether. Governor Lamont put out a video Thursday night addressing the concern.