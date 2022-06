(WTNH) – News 8 is taking part in helping the Connecticut Department of Children and Families with a cause near and dear to host Tom Dudchik’s heart: adoption services.

As part of News 8’s Founder’s Day Mission, the station is lending a hand to the ‘R Kids Family Center in New Haven.

News 8’s General Manager and President, Rich Graziano, was joined by Natalia Liriano from DCF to talk about Founder’s Day.

Watch the video above for the full segment.