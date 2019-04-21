Capitol Report: News 8's George Colli breaks down Lamont's first 100 days

(WTNH) - George Colli joins us as we break down the governor's first 100 days and the progress in Hartford so far this session.

Talking to homeowners, George Colli has noticed that there is progress with fixing the crumbing foundations of schools and homes across Connecticut.

Colli also observed a "change in tune" between Dannel Malloy and Ned Lamont of how business is run at the State Capitol.