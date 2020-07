(WTNH) -- We are into the final day of the Fourth of July weekend. It will be interesting to see if Connecticut's streak of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations and the low percentage of positive test results continues.

Connecticut and other northeast states are bucking national trends and have avoided big spikes in cases. Governor Ned Lamont and his pals in New York and New Jersey upped the ante last week. They are now asking arrivals from 16 states to quarantine for 14 days when they get to CT.