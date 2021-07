(WTNH) — Do you have to choose Democrat or Republican if you want to survive as an elected official? Or is the two-party system becoming a buzz-kill in town politics?

Right now, Newtown’s first selectman is seeking a third term and this time around he wants to run on a party-line called the “Serve America Movement.”

First Selectman Dan Rosenthal joins Capitol Report to talk about why he wants to ‘ditch the donkey’.