Capitol Report: no Special Session for tolls, Dems win 48th District House seat, the ‘Trump Effect’ on local Repubs, Lamont approval ratings up

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Still no date for a Special Session on ‘trucks only tolls’. The General Assembly Session begins February 5, but it seems pretty clear nothing will happen next week either.

Language on a bill is still being drafted. The Hartford Courant reported Wednesday that the latest sticking point could be whether a bi-partisan committee would have the power to approve toll rate increases rather than lawmakers or the Department of Transportation.

Democratic leaders are still confident a Special Session will happen, Republicans, not so much.

Do Democrats even have the votes? One senator doesn’t appear ready to commit just yet.

Last week, Republicans in eastern Connecticut’s 48th District were looking to flip the house seat held by the late Democrat Linda Orange.

Republicans campaigned against tolls, they door-knocked, they made phone calls…and they lost. It was close, but Democrat Brian Smith came away with the win in what seemed like a ‘winnable district’ for the GOP.

The questions: is this an indicator of things to come?

Meanwhile, the Cook Political Report is handicapping the 2020 state legislature races and predicts the House and Senate will likely stay Democrat.

Solid is their highest rating, Cook’s logic says that even with a sluggish economic growth and budget issues, any Republican momentum from State worries is likely to be outweighed by the drag of Trump’s presence on the ballot.

As for the ‘Trump Effect’? The Hartford Courant’s Sacred Heart poll shows Trump getting trounced by all four Democratic front-runners in Connecticut.

We asked State GOP Chair JR Romano if Republicans in Connecticut are ‘jumping ship’ on ‘the Donald.’

The same poll had some good news for Governor Lamont: his approval rating is up. Since September, the governor has seen a four-point bump. The disapproval numbers are also down.

However, after a year in office, it seems a lot of people are still a little unsure what to make of Ned Lamont.

Morning consult’s Q-4 ratings has Lamont as the 4th Most Unpopular Governor in the Country, with 32% approval rating.

His numbers trending down a bit in that poll.